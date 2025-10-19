Titans Injuries Spoil Mike McCoy Debut in Loss vs. Patriots
The Tennessee Titans are sending their fans home disappointed after a 31-13 loss against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium in Week 7.
The Titans started the game off strong with a scoring drive to begin the first quarter and a touchdown to rookie wide receiver Chimere Dike to put Tennessee ahead by seven points after the first 15 minutes.
Unfortunately for the Titans, that's pretty much all the success they would have against the Patriots. Second-year quarterback Drake Maye looked like a superstar, slicing and dicing through the Titans defense throughout the game.
The Titans defense picked up a few injuries along the way, seeing defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and pass rusher Dre'Mont Jones exit the game with various injuries. Those losses could extend beyond the game, which could cost the Titans tremendously in future weeks.
Titans Injuries are Costly vs. Patriots
The injuries the team suffered throughout the game knocked any momentum the Titans had after the first quarter. The offensive line struggled to keep rookie quarterback Cam Ward upright, allowing him to be sacked five times for a loss of 39 yards on the day.
Ward finished the game by completing 25 of 34 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown, which is a decent stat line on paper. However, an interception and fumble that was recovered for a Patriots touchdown is what he will be remembered for after the game.
Ward will have to review the tape and try better in Week 8 on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.
"My preparation and what I've been through to get to this point," Ward said.
"Every week, I attack the same whether we win a game or lose a game. I know what I need to watch, I know how much film I have to watch, and it's just more about not really staying the course, but trying to change the outcome every week. Right now, we're not winning a lot of football games, and I think that's the motivating part of me, because as my job, I can help change that a lot of ways, the ball hits my hand every down. So, I think just over the course of time, week in and week out, we'll continue to get better."
The Titans are now on a two-game losing streak, but they can try to get back on track with another divisional game against the Colts on the horizon.
