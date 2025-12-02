Three Titans In Top 10 Pro Bowl Votes

Based on the early voting indications, there are three Tennessee Titans players that could head to the Pro Bowl. While rookie quarterback Cam Ward is nowhere to be found, the Titans were thrilled to see their veteran defensive tackle and a pair of young stars in the mix.

1. Jeffery Simmons (4th Place)

First round of fan voting for Pro Bowl has been released.@GrindSimmons94 ranked 4th among defensive tackles.



Chimere Dike @chimdk11 ranked 2nd among return specialists.



Cedric Gray @cedthr33 ranked 8th among ILBs.



No other @Titans in the top 10. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 1, 2025

Titans fans may believe it's hard to find three defensive tackles better than Simmons. He's a one-man wreaking crew, and one could only imagine how this Titans defense were to look if he wasn't out there on the field.

Simmons hasn't played in every game this season, so that may be one of the reasons he doesn't have the most votes. Regardless, him being in fourth shows there are still Titans fans out there. This season may feel like a lost cause, and Nissan Stadium was quite empty for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Simmons is absolutely deserving of this honor.

Should Simmons make the cut, it would mark the fourth Pro Bowl appearance of his career. He was in it for the 2024 season along with 2021 and 2022. With 6.5 sacks, Simmons is just two shy of tying his career high. With five games left to play, he would love nothing more than to reach double digits for the first time in his career.

2. Chimere Dike (2nd Place)

Chimere Dike is the best returner in the NFL and I'm not sure it's particularly close.



What a pick by #Titans GM Mike Borgonzi. Was probably the Titans' least popular pick (with the fanbase) during the draft. What a gem. pic.twitter.com/tHrRm61hbK — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) November 23, 2025

Somehow, there's someone there who's receiving more special teams votes than Dike. When it comes to return specialists, he's one of one. The 22-year-old has made his mark on the league this year and continues to shine on a Titans team that doesn't have much to root for.

Dike currently has 361 punt return yards with a pair of touchdowns. He doesn't have a kickoff return touchdown yet, but he's returned 50 kickoffs for 1,282 yards. Dike has led the league in all-purpose yards for the majority of the season, and his receiving numbers have been stellar since the New England Patriots game.

3. Cedric Gray (8th Place)

I haven’t talked about him but Cedric Gray has been an All-Pro caliber run defender this season



Not a complete player quite yet but he’s been unreal coming downhill pic.twitter.com/waSYgue1et — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) November 30, 2025

It's extremely difficult to be among the Top 10 inside linebackers, but Gray has found a way to do so. The Titans seem to have again struck gold on a fourth round pick as Gray was selected No. 106 last year. That pick just happens to be three selections behind where they took Dike here in 2025.

Regardless, Gray has 118 total tackles this season. After appearing in just 7 games last year, he's played all 12 in his sophomore season. The 23-year-old has 71 solo tackles and it doesn't hurt that he picked up his first career sack. It's clear that Gray is a building block to this team's future, so him being in a Pro Bowl would show the Titans have stellar players to build around.

