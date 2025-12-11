Titans Biggest Position of Need After the Season

No team in the NFL wants to be 2-11, but it's crazy to think that record is only good (or bad) enough for the No. 3 overall pick this year. Plenty of teams are struggling, and the Tennessee Titans recent win over the Cleveland Browns may have changed their draft strategy.

ESPN floated one name around in their recent mock draft as the Titans could bulk up on defense in the offseason. While it would certainly help to have a better defense, rookie quarterback Cam Ward isn't going to get better if he has no one to throw to.

Wide Receiver Should Take Center Stage In The Offseason

Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Titans are in an interesting position with veteran wideout Calvin Ridley. The 30-year-old suffered a season ending injury roughly a month ago, but somehow is still third on the team in receiving yards. It's clear he was Ward's favorite target, but the hefty price tag may not be worth it to keep him around.

Having played six fewer games than leading receiver Chig Okonkwo, Ridley still is one of only three players with more than 300 yards on the year. The Titans four leading receivers include a pair of tight ends and a WR on the IR.

Without Elic Ayomanor, who knows where this team would be at the wide receiver position. Questions continue to swirl around the future of Okonkwo as he may be on his way out after this season. If he and Ridley are both gone, this team is left with little to nothing.

Ward's Options Are Slim To None

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson (11) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

There's no need to sugarcoat it, Van Jefferson has been awful. Ward has gotten tons of production out of his rookie trio (Ayomanor, Chimere Dike and Gunnar Helm), but the 29-year-old has added nothing to this team. Tyler Lockett seemed to be poised for a big season, but he lasted just seven games with the team before asking for his release.

Come this offseason, Ward needs some new options. Tyjae Spears is a fine pass-catching back, but he's no Christian McCaffrey or anyone like that. Having relied on tight ends for so long this year, the last thing Ward wants to do is focus the passing game on a running back.

This team could somehow regress big-time if they lose both Ridley and Okonkwo and fail to add anyone else. There will likely be a few veteran's on the market, it's just a matter of paying them their worth and not overspending on someone past their prime.

