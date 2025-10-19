Titans Rookie Gets Huge Milestone vs. Patriots
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike is celebrating after scoring his first career touchdown in Week 7 against the New England Patriots.
The touchdown came on a 38-yard pass from fellow rookie Cam Ward in the first quarter. Here's a look at the play:
Dike scores first NFL touchdown
Ward ran a play action with Tony Pollard as the running back, moved a few steps to his right and pushed the ball into the air on the far side of the end zone, where Dike was running in stride to the end zone with two Patriots defensive backs in the area.
Dike has had chances for touchdowns in weeks past, but plays have been called back due to penalty. Now, there are no flags on the field as he scores a touchdown.
Dike has been one of the best special teams performers this season, leading the league in all-purpose yards with 857 coming into Week 7. Now, Dike is continuing to add to his total, making him a key factor for the Titans on offense and special teams.
Dike is getting more looks on offense as a result of Calvin Ridley's hamstring injury that is keeping him out of the lineup. Dike and fellow rookie fourth-round pick Elic Ayomanor are Ward's top two targets in the game, so each of them could see a decent amount of work against the Patriots.
Dike was drafted primarily for his return specialist abilities, but he can also have some impact as a wide receiver. That has been showcased against the Patriots, giving him more stock in the offense moving forward.
The Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan this past week and have replaced him with Mike McCoy, someone who could believe in Dike as a player moving forward. The more he plays and has moments like this, the more likelier it is for Dike to see some action in the offense.
The Titans offense has been abysmal throughout the first third of the season, but Dike's playmaking could help the unit get better as the year rolls along.
"The work I put in during training camp, the work I have put in throughout my career, it's a role that I really enjoy and I am thankful that Coach Bones (ST coordinator John Fassel) and coach (Brian) Callahan had trust in me to put me back there, and I am going to try and prove it every week and take it one game at a time," Dike said last month via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
Dike and the Titans hold a 10-3 lead against the Patriots at the end of the first quarter.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!