All Titans Seven-Round Mock by Ian Kayanja

Is offensive line depth going to be addressed early? Do the Tennessee Titans elect to go with a young edge rushing prospect? Or does the organization elect to solidify its secondary?

All these questions will be answered with the 2021 NFL Draft, which takes place Thursday-Saturday.

Until then, let’s jump into a seven-round mock draft looking at how the Titans might fill the holes in the roster with young talent.

All Titans reporter Ian Kayanja presents his seven-round mock draft:

FIRST ROUND

• No. 22 overall: Greg Newsome II, DB (6-0, 192), Northwestern. Out of Northwestern, he was a First-Team All-Big Ten performer in 2020, when he recorded 12 tackles, nine passes defended, and an interception in six games. He has the combination of size and speed (4.37 seconds in the 40) that every NFL team covets. He utilizes his body well and finds angles to make catches difficult for anyone he defends. He’s a lockdown corner, which gives the defense options.

SECOND ROUND

• No. 53 overall: Rondale Moore, WR (5-7, 181), Purdue. Moore is an undersized slot receiver. However, he makes up for the lack of height with elite strength and throughout his time at Purdue, he routinely beat one-on-one coverage with his speed. One of his best games came against Ohio State in 2018, where he posted 170 yards on 12 catches and two touchdowns. This pick gives quarterback Ryan Tannehill another weapon offensively to pair with A.J. Brown, who will be the focus of opposing defenses every week.

THIRD ROUND

• No. 85 overall: Spencer Brown, OT (6-8, 3-15), Northern Iowa. Brown addresses the need for a tackle after the 2020 disaster that was Isaiah Wilson. Brown offers great length that is preferred for right tackles. He plays hard on every snap. And he is fluid in the pass-blocking game. He may lack lateral mobility, but he routinely makes up for it with great football acumen.

• No. 100 overall: Dayo Odeyingbo, DL (6-5, 285), Vanderbilt. Odeyingbo possesses rare physical traits and has shown flashes of what he can be at his full potential. What is extremely enticing is that he has the potential to play a high factor in the rush game from multiple positions along the defensive line. He’s a high potential pick for Tennessee.

FOURTH ROUND

• No. 126 overall: John Bates, TE (6-5, 250), Boise State. Bates is a developmental pick, but he has a great athletic background. He has prototypical size for an NFL tight end. He also possesses “sneaky” speed, and releases quickly downfield. He’s the type of guy Tennessee would love to have in its tight end group that has been a big part of the offense in recent years.

FIFTH ROUND

• No. 166 overall: Talanoa Hufanga, S (6-1, 215), USC. Hufanga provides the kind of versatility the Titans covet in their defensive backs. He is a natural safety, but he isn’t limited to that position. He can line up in multiple places throughout the defensive backfield. He is a violent tackler who relishes the physicality of the game.

SIXTH ROUND

• No. 205 overall: Ernest Jones, LB (6-1, 230), South Carolina. It is his football IQ that stands out and earns him this selection. He doesn’t have blazing speed, nor is he overwhelmingly athletic, but he has a blue-collar mentality when it comes to football. NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein labeled said he has “a good feel for diagnosing blocking schemes and finding runners between the tackles.” That is the type of guy the Titans need on defense and that coach Mike Vrabel will value.

• No. 215 overall: Trey Hill, OL (6-3, 319), Georgia. Late in the draft, Hill offers versatility that will make him a valuable backup early in his career - he’s played both center and guard positions. He is girthy and he knows how to use his size to make things difficult for those across from him.

SEVENTH ROUND

• No. 232 overall: Malcolm Koonce, Edge (6-2, 249), Buffalo. With the final pick in the draft, Tennessee finally gets an edge rusher. Koonce is long-limbed and utilizes quick-twitch muscles to overwhelm defenders and disrupt plays in the backfield.