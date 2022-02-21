Skip to main content
Ben Jones, Chester Rogers, Marcus Johnson, D'Onta Foreman, Dontrell Hilliard, MyCole Pruitt, Geoff Swaim, Anthony Firkser, Cameron Batson
Tennessee Titans

Who's Headed for Free Agency -- Offense?

A starter on the offensive line, a backup running back who stepped up big and a bunch of tight ends are among the 2021 Tennessee Titans whose contracts expire in March.

The current NFL contract year officially ends at 3 p.m. (CDT) on March 16, and when it does 24 members of the 2021 Tennessee Titans will become unrestricted free agents, unless franchise officials sign them to new deals before them.

That group includes starters and critical performers on offense, defense and special teams.

Below is a rundown of the players from the Titans offense who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents. We also have roundups of those on defense and on special teams in the same situation.

Ben Jones, Center

Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (60) warms up before the start of their game against the 49ers at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

He will be 33 years old before the start of training camp and has missed one game in his 10-year NFL career. There is no question about his durability, his intelligence or his love for the game, which rubs off on those around him. He played through several issues in 2021, however, and it is possible that a physical decline finally is at hand. But for any offensive line that needs a voice of experience in the middle , he is the guy. Of course, the Titans might decide they can't live without him.

Anthony Firkser, Tight End

Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser (86) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

The 2021 season was his opportunity to establish himself as a potent piece of the passing attack after Jonnu Smith’s departure. While Firkser did lead all Titans tight ends with 34 receptions for 291 yards, those numbers were down from the previous year. He is a reliable option on third down who moves the chains more often than not, but he won’t transform anyone’s passing attack or even their tight end room.

Geoff Swaim, Tight End

Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) makes a catch against the Miami Dolphins] during the first half at Nissan Stadium.

Primarily a blocker during his first six NFL seasons, he set career-highs with 31 receptions and three touchdown catches in 2021 (he scored twice in 53 games before last season). There is nothing spectacular about his play, but his breakout as a receiver added to his reputation as a reliable performer. He probably won’t attract a lot of attention early in free agency, but he will become more attractive to a team that misses out on a tight end in the draft.

D'Onta Foreman, Running Back

Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) celebrates a first down run during the third quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.

For the first time since he entered the league in 2017, he looked something like the consensus All-American and Doak Walker Award winner he was at Texas in 2016. Foreman topped 100 yards rushing three times in the nine games after Derrick Henry was hurt and finished the year with 566 rushing yards, three touchdowns and a 4.3 yards-per-carry average. He would be an ideal backup for Tennessee, but some team might want to pay him as a starter if it sees him as a poor-man’s version of Henry.

Dontrell Hilliard, Running Back

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) hands the ball to running back Dontrell Hilliard (40) Miami Dolphins during the first half at Nissan Stadium.

He rushed for 350 yards and two touchdowns and set all kinds of personal records in 2020 after being signed off the street in late October. Titans coaches finally settled on him as a third-down, change-of-pace back, which is the best use of his skillset. He also is an option as a kickoff return man and displays a work ethic that turned heads the moment he walked in the facility.

Chester Rogers, Wide Receiver

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) returns a kick-off against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field.

Rogers is a capable combination of receiver/returner who is not spectacular in either regard. He returned to form in 2021 with 30 receptions for 301 yards and one touchdown and an average of 9.8 yards on 30 punt returns. Those numbers were comparable to what he produced in four years with Indianapolis (2016-19) before he missed all of 2020 with an injury.

Marcus Johnson, Wide Receiver

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Marcus Johnson (88) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Nissan Stadium.

He was one of the most talked about players of the Titans’ 2021 offseason and training camp. Once the regular season arrived, though, his issues with injury returned. He went on injured reserve twice with hamstring ailments and played just seven games (he never has played more than 11 in five seasons). He has averaged 16.5 yards on 51 career receptions, which makes him intriguing. His injury history, though, also makes him a risk.

MyCole Pruitt, Tight End

Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt (85) after a first down run during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium.

A significant ankle injury at the end of the regular season will raise questions about what he can contribute in 2022, particularly because he will turn 30 in March. He is primarily a blocker – he can also play fullback, if needed – but is a receiving threat near the goal line. Of his 25 receptions from 2019-21, six were for touchdowns.

Cameron Batson, Wide Receiver

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Cameron Batson (13) gestures during a kickoff during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

He is a 5-foot-8, 175-pound slot receiver/return man whose toughness is unquestioned. Regardless of how he gets the ball in his hand, he is fearless once he does. However, durability is an issue. He missed all of 2019 and most of 2021 with serious knee injuries.

