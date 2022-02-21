Who's Headed for Free Agency -- Offense?
The current NFL contract year officially ends at 3 p.m. (CDT) on March 16, and when it does 24 members of the 2021 Tennessee Titans will become unrestricted free agents, unless franchise officials sign them to new deals before them.
That group includes starters and critical performers on offense, defense and special teams.
Below is a rundown of the players from the Titans offense who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents. We also have roundups of those on defense and on special teams in the same situation.
Ben Jones, Center
He will be 33 years old before the start of training camp and has missed one game in his 10-year NFL career. There is no question about his durability, his intelligence or his love for the game, which rubs off on those around him. He played through several issues in 2021, however, and it is possible that a physical decline finally is at hand. But for any offensive line that needs a voice of experience in the middle , he is the guy. Of course, the Titans might decide they can't live without him.
Anthony Firkser, Tight End
The 2021 season was his opportunity to establish himself as a potent piece of the passing attack after Jonnu Smith’s departure. While Firkser did lead all Titans tight ends with 34 receptions for 291 yards, those numbers were down from the previous year. He is a reliable option on third down who moves the chains more often than not, but he won’t transform anyone’s passing attack or even their tight end room.
Geoff Swaim, Tight End
Primarily a blocker during his first six NFL seasons, he set career-highs with 31 receptions and three touchdown catches in 2021 (he scored twice in 53 games before last season). There is nothing spectacular about his play, but his breakout as a receiver added to his reputation as a reliable performer. He probably won’t attract a lot of attention early in free agency, but he will become more attractive to a team that misses out on a tight end in the draft.
D'Onta Foreman, Running Back
For the first time since he entered the league in 2017, he looked something like the consensus All-American and Doak Walker Award winner he was at Texas in 2016. Foreman topped 100 yards rushing three times in the nine games after Derrick Henry was hurt and finished the year with 566 rushing yards, three touchdowns and a 4.3 yards-per-carry average. He would be an ideal backup for Tennessee, but some team might want to pay him as a starter if it sees him as a poor-man’s version of Henry.
Dontrell Hilliard, Running Back
He rushed for 350 yards and two touchdowns and set all kinds of personal records in 2020 after being signed off the street in late October. Titans coaches finally settled on him as a third-down, change-of-pace back, which is the best use of his skillset. He also is an option as a kickoff return man and displays a work ethic that turned heads the moment he walked in the facility.
Chester Rogers, Wide Receiver
Rogers is a capable combination of receiver/returner who is not spectacular in either regard. He returned to form in 2021 with 30 receptions for 301 yards and one touchdown and an average of 9.8 yards on 30 punt returns. Those numbers were comparable to what he produced in four years with Indianapolis (2016-19) before he missed all of 2020 with an injury.
Marcus Johnson, Wide Receiver
He was one of the most talked about players of the Titans’ 2021 offseason and training camp. Once the regular season arrived, though, his issues with injury returned. He went on injured reserve twice with hamstring ailments and played just seven games (he never has played more than 11 in five seasons). He has averaged 16.5 yards on 51 career receptions, which makes him intriguing. His injury history, though, also makes him a risk.
MyCole Pruitt, Tight End
A significant ankle injury at the end of the regular season will raise questions about what he can contribute in 2022, particularly because he will turn 30 in March. He is primarily a blocker – he can also play fullback, if needed – but is a receiving threat near the goal line. Of his 25 receptions from 2019-21, six were for touchdowns.
Cameron Batson, Wide Receiver
He is a 5-foot-8, 175-pound slot receiver/return man whose toughness is unquestioned. Regardless of how he gets the ball in his hand, he is fearless once he does. However, durability is an issue. He missed all of 2019 and most of 2021 with serious knee injuries.