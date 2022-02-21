Who's Headed for Free Agency -- Offense?

A starter on the offensive line, a backup running back who stepped up big and a bunch of tight ends are among the 2021 Tennessee Titans whose contracts expire in March.

The current NFL contract year officially ends at 3 p.m. (CDT) on March 16, and when it does 24 members of the 2021 Tennessee Titans will become unrestricted free agents, unless franchise officials sign them to new deals before them.

That group includes starters and critical performers on offense, defense and special teams.

Below is a rundown of the players from the Titans offense who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents. We also have roundups of those on defense and on special teams in the same situation.