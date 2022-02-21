Who's Headed for Free Agency -- Defense?

Plenty of linebackers -- inside and out -- from the 2021 defense are not under contract for 2022 and will be available to any team.

The current NFL contract year officially ends at 3 p.m. (CDT) on March 16, and when it does 24 members of the 2021 Tennessee Titans will become unrestricted free agents, unless franchise officials sign them to new deals before them.

That group includes starters and critical performers on offense, defense and special teams.

Below is a rundown of the players from the Titans defense who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents. We also have roundups of those on offense and on special teams in the same situation.