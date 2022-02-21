Who's Headed for Free Agency -- Defense?
The current NFL contract year officially ends at 3 p.m. (CDT) on March 16, and when it does 24 members of the 2021 Tennessee Titans will become unrestricted free agents, unless franchise officials sign them to new deals before them.
That group includes starters and critical performers on offense, defense and special teams.
Below is a rundown of the players from the Titans defense who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents. We also have roundups of those on offense and on special teams in the same situation.
Harold Landry, Outside Linebacker
He is the one guy that Titans most want to keep, and the guy the guy they are least likely able to afford. Landry played more than 85 percent of the snaps on defense each of the last three years and set career-highs with 12 sacks (he ranked 10th in the NFL) and 49 quarterback pressures in 2021. He is smart, a tireless worker and a humble guy who is not likely to get comfortable once he signs the big contract that is certain to come his way.
Rashaan Evans, Inside Linebacker
A 2018 first-round pick (22nd overall), he led the team in tackles in 2019 but has been in a steady – if not steep – decline ever since. A team-high eight penalties defined his 2020 performance, and while sidelined by an ankle injury in 2021, he lost his starting job after Zach Cunningham was claimed off waivers. Evans is unfailingly physical, particularly against the run, but is not as instinctive at others at the position. He has his limitations defending the pass and never developed into the situational pass rusher the team expected.
Jayon Brown, Inside Linebacker
Early in his career he was a pass defense specialist. In 2020, he had established himself as an every-down player before he sustained a season-ending injury in Week 10. Additional injuries and inconsistency in led to a late decrease in playing time in 2021 and likely cost him the opportunity to cash in with a long-term deal. He still has elite speed for the position and can be effective as a nickel linebacker.
Dane Cruikshank, Safety
In four seasons with Tennessee (he missed nearly all of 2020 with an injury), he never established himself as an every-down player. He is, however, a guy who can cover tight ends or running backs in sub packages and can do so effectively, particularly those who are better-than-average receivers at those positions. Cruikshank probably will look for an opportunity to do more, but if it turns out he can’t handle the added responsibility he still will be useful.
Kyle Peko, Defensive Lineman
He is smaller than a lot of defensive linemen (6-foot-1, 305 pounds) but has a certain athleticism that makes him useful in passing situations. In eight games (a career-high) and limited snaps in 2021, he had two sacks and three quarterback hits.
Buster Skrine, Cornerback
At 5-foot-9, he does not measure up well to many of today’s bigger wide receivers, but when the Titans signed him off the street late last November, he quickly earned the trust and admiration of coaches and teammates with his competitiveness and versatility. He won’t be anyone’s first choice, but he will be useful to a team in need, as he was during his brief time with Tennessee.
Greg Mabin, Cornerback
He is a well-traveled player who has played for five teams – and spent time with a couple others – over the past five years. Mabin has good size (he is 6-foot-2, 200 pounds) but has no interceptions in 39 career games (seven starts). At 27, he is firmly established as a role player or a mid-season addition to offset injury issues.
Trevon Coley, Defensive Lineman
A rugged presence on the interior who was a two-year starter at Cleveland (2017-18), he spent all of 2021 on injured reserve after getting hurt during the preseason. He has played just 13 games in three years and will have to prove himself wherever he goes.