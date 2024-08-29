Titans Announce 2024 Captains
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan announced the team's 2024 captains that were voted on by the Titans players. The five captains include quarterback Will Levis, center Lloyd Cushenberry III, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., and long snapper Morgan Cox.
Will Levis is a second-year quarterback for the Titans who started 9 games last year. He threw for 1,808 yards, 8 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, and rushed for another touchdown.
He's received criticism this offseason and is undoubtedly under a great amount of pressure this season, but it must feel good to receive his first captain nod by his teammates.
Lloyd Cushenberry III signed with the Titans this offseason after the loss of former center Aaron Brewer.
Although only 26 years old, Cushenberry has proven to be the veteran leader this yooung, inexperienced offensive line needs. The Titans are starting rookie JC Latham at left tackle, 2nd year left guard Peter Skoronski, 26-year old right guard Dillon Radunz, and 3rd-year right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere.
Cushenberry has really broken out over the last two seasons only allowing 1 sack each season and a total 11 penalties. He also has three seasons starting and playing in every single game.
Jeffery Simmons is the leader of the defense, this is his 4th straight year being named captain, a two-time 2nd team All-Pro, and a two-time Pro-Bowler.
Simmons has recorded 21.5 sacks, 152 total tackles including 31 for loss, 41 QB hits, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over the last three seasons.
Kenneth Murray Jr. is another offseason addition by way of the Los Angeles Chargers and he's performed well in training camp for the Titans. Fans should be excited to see what he can do alongside recently acquired linebacker from the Los Angeles Rams, Ernest Jones IV.
Murray isn't a stat-sheet stuffer but he is coming off a great year with an interception, his second season with 100+ tackles, and he had 7 tackles for loss.
The final captain for 2024 is 15-year veteran Morgan Cox who was also named a captain last season. He's a five-time Pro Bowler and was a member of the 2012 Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl-winning team.
