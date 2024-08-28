Titans Bring In Former Ravens LB
The 2024 NFL season has almost arrived and the Tennessee Titans are gearing up for their Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road.
With that in mind, the front office clearly has not closed the door on making more moves to improve the roster.
According to a new report from NFL reporter Adam Caplan, the Titans are set to host a visit with veteran free agent linebacker Tyus Bowser.
Bowser is coming off of a visit with the Dallas Cowboys and will meet with Tennessee next.
Adding more pass-rushing depth would definitely be a wise decision for the Titans. Whether he can carve out a role for himself on the field or simply be a depth addition, he could end up seeing action at some point.
Bowser was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He has played all six of his NFL seasons with the Ravens and has been a quality role player.
Throughout his 89 career games played, Bowser has racked up 152 total tackles, 19.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, four interceptions, and 16 defended passes.
Clearly, Bowser has shown the ability to play well when called upon. He could provide that same kind of depth and give Tennessee another option and skill-set to put on the field when they need him.
At 29 years old, Bowser is one of the better free agents still available at this point in the offseason. He is receiving interest from around the league, so if the Titans do want him they'll need to make quickly.
With just over a week remaining until Week 1, it will be interesting to see if Tennessee does opt to make more roster moves. Bowser is clearly a name to keep an eye on.
All of that being said, we'll have more updates to share once the visit concludes. The Titans may choose to pass on signing Bowser, but the interest is there. He would be the kind of veteran addition that could end up making a major impact on the defense at some point in the season.
