Packers Add Former Titans Kicker
The Tennessee Titans unsurprisingly cut backup kicker Brayden Narveson as part of the team's final cuts ahead of the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday. However, he has a new home.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers are claiming Narveson off waivers.
The move comes after the Packers cut Anders Carlson, who was their kicker last season. Now, the Packers get Narveson, who had a tremendous preseason.
Narveson never had a true chance to make the Titans roster with Nick Folk already on the team. Had Folk been injured, Narveson would have stayed in Tennessee, but the undrafted rookie out of NC State did himself a lot of favors during the preseason.
In the team's second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Narveson nailed three field goals in the fourth quarter, including one from a career-best 59 yards. He also landed a game-winner from 46 yards out to clinch victory for the Titans. His efforts impressed the Titans and other teams around the league.
Narveson followed his performance up by knocking down a pair of field goals in the Titans' win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He did miss a field goal at the end of the first half, but that came from a difficult distance at 58 yards out.
Now, Narveson can truly realize his NFL dreams by joining the Packers, who made it all the way to the NFC Divisional Round last year. They are expected to try and make another deep playoff run this season, and they'll need Narveson's help to get them there.
Narveson will have an opportunity to face his former Titans team in the regular season, as the two teams meet in Nissan Stadium for Week 3 on Sunday, Sept. 22.
