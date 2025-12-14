Three Last Minute Titans vs. 49ers Predictions

While they failed to win back-to-back road games earlier this year, it's common knowledge at this point that the Tennessee Titans play better on the road. Nissan Stadium has not been kind to the team lately, so it's good news that a new stadium is on the way.

With the 9-4 San Francisco 49ers looming, Tennessee knows it has its work cut out for it. Analysts continue to count the Titans out, though fans would be fine with a loss as it keeps their hopes for the No. 1 overall pick alive.

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward is coming off only the second win of his NFL career. Surrounded by rookies, this team won't have it easy as they're set to take on a team full of veterans that know how to get the job done.

1. CMC Is A Non-Factor On The Ground

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

For the past few weeks, the Titans' run defense has been on point. Jeffery Simmons and company have done their job holding it down, something they failed to do earlier in the year.

Stopping Christian McCaffrey is no easy feat, but Titans fans caught a break when news broke that he is dealing with a back injury. It's the first time he's carried an injury designation all season long.

While CMC is expected to play, it's still something to monitor. Even if Tennessee holds him to 50 yards on the ground, that's still a huge win.

2. Tony Pollard Doesn't Miss A Beat

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

If Pollard was able to rush for 161 yards against the Cleveland Browns, there's no reason a depleted 49ers defense should slow him down. No one is asking for another 25-carry game out of the 28-year-old, but it sure helped take the weight off Ward's shoulders last week.

Pollard, who was getting outplayed by Tyjae Spears in weeks prior, put all that to rest in Cleveland. If he wants to finish the season with 1,000 yards, he needs a big game in San Francisco.

3. Titans Hold Brock Purdy Under 200 Yards

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) attempts to throw a pass during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Since his return, the former "Mr. Irrelevent" hasn't had to do much for the 49ers. He's won all of his games as a starter since November 16 despite never throwing for more than 200 yards.

Coming off a game where they allowed 364 to Shedeur Sanders, this Titans defense knows where they have to improve. Defending CMC is the main priority, but they're well aware that Purdy hasn't exactly put up the best numbers since he regained the starting role.

