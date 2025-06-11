Titans Veteran Praises Rookie LB
The Tennessee Titans are gearing up for the 2025 season, and they have several players looking to step up and make an impact.
One of those players is Arden Key, who is taking on a leadership role within the defense.
Key is specifically looking after one player in particular, second-round pick Oluwafemi Oladejo.
"The new guys are energetic, especially Femi. But these guys are hungry to come in and play, and they know they have to help us. It's a great group," Key said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"Femi, he comes up and asks questions about different pass rush techniques, because he is new at outside linebacker. Yeah, we talk a lot. I feel like I am coaching now, but it's all good. I love it."
Key is a 29-year-old linebacker entering his eighth season in the NFL, so he is one of the more senior members of the team. He has to keep an eye out for the younger players and provide a mentorship role in order to continue adding value to the team.
Key can still be a big contributor on game days with his own acumen, but getting the other guys up to speed is another task he must undertake.
As a Day 2 pick, Oladejo is expected to be a long-term starter for the Titans. He is replacing Harold Landry III, who the Titans picked in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, so the team has high hopes for him.
Oladejo has the talent, but he also has a lot to learn in order to get up to speed in the NFL, and Key will play a big part in making that happen.
Oladejo, Key and the Titans are participating in the team's mandatory minicamp this week.
