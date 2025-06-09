Titans Free Agent Signing Among Best Offseason Moves
The Tennessee Titans may have hit a home run with one of their biggest moves of this offseason.
And, no, it doesn't involve their selection of quarterback Cam Ward atop this year's draft.
Instead, the Titans best move may have come way earlier during the offseason at this year's free agency, when Tennessee was able to put pen to paper on a one-year, $9 million deal for Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler to join aboard their offensive trenches, and in turn, help initiate a major turnaround on this line for the season ahead.
And for Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport, not only may that have been the best call of the Titans' offseason, but the decision may have been one of the best in the NFL this offseason.
Davenport recently stacked up his thoughts for the NFL's best 25 moves across the past few months of this offseason, where the Titans' signing of Zeitler fell in place at the 21st spot on the list.
"The Tennessee Titans were a mess on the offensive line last year, and with everyone expecting Tennessee to draft Cam Ward first overall, the team had to improve the protection in front of him," Davenport wrote. "It can be argued (and has been) that the team overpaid offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr, but veteran guard Kevin Zeitler was another story--$9 million over one season for a reliable (if aging) lineman was a bargain."
For the Titans, reworking this lacking offensive line from last year was a priority across the offseason, especially as their new quarterback attempts to get comfortable during his rookie season.
And for Tennessee in free agency, they did just that. Not only did Zeitler come aboard on his one-year deal, but they also acquired a fresh face at left tackle in Dan Moore on a sizable four-year, $80 million contract– who does come with a few lingering questions on if he's worth that $20 million annually, but on paper, this offense will be taking a major step forward in it's protection.
If Zeitler, Moore, and the rest of this already established line in the building can put together a stable wall in front of Ward for his first year in the mix, this Titans offense could be primed to exceed expectations in 2025.
