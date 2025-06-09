Titans Could Sign Recently Cut Bengals Star
The Tennessee Titans could use some linebacker help in free agency, and one of the best possible options just hit the open market.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Cincinnati Bengals are releasing linebacker Germaine Pratt in a somewhat surprising decision.
Pratt, 29, has spent his entire six-year career with the Bengals after the team selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Pratt recorded a career-high 143 tackles last season, but the Bengals opted not to keep him due to contract concerns. After re-signing both Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase this offseason, the Bengals don't have much room to spend outside of the receiver position.
The only players to have more tackles than Pratt this past season were Nick Cross (Indianapolis Colts), Daiyan Henley (Los Angeles Chargers), Zack Baun (Philadelphia Eagles), Kaden Elliss (Atlanta Falcons), Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens), Jamien Sherwood (New York Jets), Robert Spillane (New England Patriots), Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals) and Zaire Franklin (Indianapolis Colts).
The Titans already have a big linebacker signing this offseason with Cody Barton, who inked a three-year deal after a spectacular season with the Denver Broncos, but the team could use more inside linebacker help.
Tennessee is holding a competition for that second middle linebacker role this offseason, but none of the options on the roster are currently better than Pratt. Otis Reese IV, Cedric Gray and James Williams have promise, but none have a ton of security as a long-term answer for the Titans.
Pratt is familiar with Titans head coach Brian Callahan, who began coaching in Cincinnati as the offensive coordinator the same year the linebacker was drafted.
Therefore, the Titans should, at the very least, make a call to Pratt's agent to see if he fancies the idea of coming to Tennessee.
