Titans' Biggest Key to Beating Broncos
In the 2024-25 season, Sean Payton's Denver Broncos ranked first in the NFL in rush yards allowed per attempt (3.87) and eigth in passing defense, permitting only 220.7 yards from their opponents on average. As is tradition with a Payton regime, his score-stoppers are among the best in the league.
But the Broncos' current offense, on the other hand? They slotted into the bottom half of the league in that regard last season, at 19th, as the team tried to piece together a new system under rookie quarterback Bo Nix. While Nix and his surrounding weapons will certainly be looking to improve in their upcoming campaign, it still remains clear that the key to defeating Denver remains in the trenches. In other words, the Titans will have to out-Bronco the Broncos on the road if they're to leave the Mile High City with a 1-0 record.
Comparatively, the Titans ranked 21st in the league in rushing yards allowed per attempt (4.5) and, quite oppositely, second in pass yards permitted, with opposing teams tallying a mere 177.3 on average. A big difference regarding the former statistic, sure. But with the latter, Tennessee actually had one of the league's top defenses quite handily beat.
Not to mention the positive news, among much else, that is defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat's return ahead of week one. The Titans' line appears ready enough.
So what does that mean for Sunday, then? Put simply, where the Titans fall on the final scoreboard will depend on their ability to outlast Denver on the defensive end. Cam Ward and his newly revamped offense, while terribly promising, would be a technical question mark ahead of their first actual game on the field together regardless. It doesn't help that, again, they're lining up across from an NFL-best unit.
But if Ward and company can score just enough - take advantage of Denver's slightly less effective pass defense, put up points anywhere possible and, hopefully, break off a big play here and there - perhaps Dennard Wilson's press-man, attack-style scheming will do enough on the other side of the ball to keep the Broncos' relatively infantile offense at bay.
It's an exciting time for a Titans team that is unarguably on the up-and-up for the first time in a long time and, even on the road, the buzzing energy from within the team can be felt rippling throughout the fanbase.
You can tune into the Titans' brawl with the Broncos at 3:05 p.m. CT on Sunday, on either CBS or Paramount +.
