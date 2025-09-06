Titans Sign Starting Safety to Three-Year Extension
The Tennessee Titans have struck a deal with veteran safety Amani Hooker to stay in Tennessee for the foreseeable future. Hooker, a fourth round selection by the Titans in 2019, is now under contract with the Titans until 2028.
On Saturday, just one day before the Titans' season opener against the Denver Broncos, Hooker signed a three-year, $48.6 million deal, which includes $29 million in guarantees.
Hooker's $48.6 million contract ranks 11th among active safeties. He's also earning more money per year than guys like Talanoa Hufanga, Justin Reid and Harrison Smith.
Ever since the Titans drafted Hooker in 2019, he's been a massive part of their defense. He's played over 500 snaps in each of the last four seasons and is yet to post a sub-60 defensive grade, per PFF.
In 2024, Hooker recorded 71 tackles, two forced fumbles and five interceptions, which ranked sixth in the league. In coverage, Hooker allowed a 64.9% completion percentage and 220 yards in coverage.
With Hooker's contract signed, the Titans now have multiple key pieces in their secondary locked down for multiple years. L'Jarius Sneed is entering the second season of his four-year deal, Xavier Woods in under contract through the 2026 season, Kevin Winston Jr. still has four years on his rookie deal and Jarvis Brownlee is signed through 2027. Roger McCreary and Quandre Diggs are the only two notable names who don't have a contract after this year.
This is a big signing for the Titans. Hooker is still just 27 years old and has a lot of his best football ahead of him. The Titans are rebuilding a defense that allowed over 27 points per game last year, but they keep one of their key pieces in the building for the next three years.
Hooker and the Titans' secondary will be tested right out of the gates this year. They face Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos, who many think will have a very good offense in 2025. If they can limit the amount of damage Nix can do with his arm, they'll have a good shot at upsetting the Broncos in week one.
