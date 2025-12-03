Titans DC Praises Shedeur Sanders Before Browns Matchup

After dropping four straight games at home, the Tennessee Titans will play on the road for the first time since October 26. One would think that's a luxury in the National Football League, but for whatever reason, the Titans play better on the road than they do at home.

Losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 25-3, is no easy game to come back from. Thankfully for the 1-11 Titans, they'll have a chance to regroup against the 3-9 Cleveland Browns. The Titans will have a chance to hand the Browns their 10th loss of the season, a loss that couldn't come at a better time.

Even though the Titans are still "competing" for the No. 1 overall pick, taking down Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders would prove the team made the right choice by drafting QB Cam Ward. There will be constant comparisons after this game is over with, so it's put up or shut up time for this Titans defense.

Titans DC Dennard Wilson Praises Shedeur Sanders

Dennard Wilson on Shedeur Sanders: pic.twitter.com/fimSZzpdel — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 2, 2025

Even when Sanders' name was thrown around as a first round pick, he was never projected to be drafted ahead of Ward. Ward's talent was undeniable, but Sanders won his first career NFL start, which speaks volumes. Sure, he's coming off a poor loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but this will be his third NFL start compared to Ward's 13th.

"I think right now, he's another young man that has an opportunity," Wilson said in regard to Sanders. "I think that he has a great arm, he can see the game, he extends plays extremely well when he gets outside of the pocket, he has a whole bunch of confidence, and he believes in himself."

"It's going to be a challenge for us," Wilson added. "Their run game and the way they move in the pocket with their quarterback. It's going to be a test for us, just like every game. It's the National Football League, it's the next opponent, we gotta be on our P's and Q's going against this team... Every team in the NFL is coming to win. Defensively, we're getting on the plane and going there Saturday with the attitude that we want to win the game."

Titans Must Take Advantage Of Facing A Rookie QB

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) hugs Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) following a game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Other than New England Patriots QB Drake Maye, it's not like the Titans have faced the league's best quarterbacks this season. Sure, Patrick Mahomes is coming to Nissan Stadium in a few weeks, but not even he has lived up to his usual standard.

In the three games he's appeared in, Sanders is 31/61 for 405 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has five carries for 21 yards, but it's not like he is a true dual-threat QB. If there was ever a game for the Titans to win, it's this one.

