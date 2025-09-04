Pattern Growing With Titans Defensive Signings
Tennessee Titans DC Dennard Wilson may have had a heavy hand in the team's latest signings. After news broke yesterday that the team would be adding Kyzer White, John Glennon of the Nashville Post drew an interesting observation.
All three of the team's latest defensive signings have ties to Dennard Wilson. If they didn't directly play under him, they played for a similar system.
Wilson is set to enter his second season as the Titans defensive coordinator. Having coached for four other NFL teams, it's no secret that he has ties to numerous players across the league. On top of coaching, he was the Chicago Bears scout from 2008-11.
Regardless, White played for Wilson's Eagles defense back in 2022. Philadelphia failed to cap off a season that finished with the NFL's top passing defense. While they made the Super Bowl, they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35.
Glennon later mentioned Tennessee's additions of Jadyn Armour-Davis and CJ Ravenell. Both players come from the Baltimore Ravens, a team Wilson coincidentally coached for in 2023.
It's worth noting the Titans gave Wilson the first big break of his career as a defensive coordinator. Previously, the former undrafted player had primarily been a defensive backs coach.
It comes as no surprise that White didn't make the team's first unofficial depth chart. Even though he's a league veteran and has spent time with Wilson, he still needs time to learn the system and break his way through a relatively solid defense.
Neither Armour-Davis or Ravenell were listed as starters, but they aren't too far behind. Tennessee is set to keep a close eye on their cornerback situation as Armour-Davis sits right behind Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Only three defensive positions have a third player on the depth chart, one of which is directly behind Armour-Davis. Wilson has made it very clear that positions are earned on this team and not handed to anyone, no matter their prior experience.
Elsewhere, Ravenell is behind star player Jeffery Simmons. That decision comes as no surprise knowing the hefty price tag Tennessee gifted Simmons with. Ravenell remains a priority as Simmons has missed six games in the last two seasons.
Armour-Davis, 26, and Ravenell, 25, both were claimed off waivers as it's clear Wilson had his eyes set on the duo. They may not have the most experience, but they remain key depth pieces on a Titans team that is doing whatever it takes to win more than three games this season.
