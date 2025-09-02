Titans Get Positive Injury News Ahead of Week 1
The Tennessee Titans are going into the season with some hope as they face off against the Denver Broncos.
The team is a little banged up, but several of the team's top injured players were fully participating in practice to get ready for their matchup against the Broncos. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, right tackle JC Latham, defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat, and center Lloyd Cushenberry were all available, which is a positive sign for the Titans. Sweat spoke about his return to the field after a tonsillectomy he underwent last month.
"I feel great," Sweat said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I am ready, man. Football is football. I am ready to go. I feel good, feel great."
Sweat and the rest of the Titans will have to deal with the altitude that comes inside Empower Field at Mile High. It's something the Titans can't exactly mimic in a practice, but Sweat and the Titans are hoping to be ready for what's to come.
"I am going to prepare well for it," Sweat said via Wyatt. "It feels amazing (heading into Year 2). More confident, and ready to go."
Sweat is one of the players that could take another step in the right direction for the upcoming season. If he learns from his mistakes that he made in his rookie year, the Titans could be in a good spot.
Sweat and the Titans are also hoping the health fortunes can reverse as they go into the 2025 season. A big reason behind Tennessee's struggles last season was the team's inability to stay fully healthy.
From players at the top like quarterback Will Levis to the bottom part of the roster, the Titans struggled to field a team at full strength throughout the entire season. Therefore, the biggest key to Tennessee's success for the 2025 campaign is health. If the Titans can't stay healthy, they won't be able to make much headway when it comes to making improvements.
The Titans will face off against the Broncos on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount+.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!