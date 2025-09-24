Titans HC Backs Struggling Lead Receiver
It's no secret that, among an offense loading up on young talent and new options, veteran receiver Calvin Ridley, previously perceived as the team's main option, is struggling to find his place. Through three games this season, Ridley has managed to haul in just eight receptions total, with 111 total yards by way of that unfortunately thin number.
To boot, Ridley hasn't scored a touchdown thus far, either. He's currently in his second year under an obscene four year, $92 million deal; $50 million of that is guaranteed. It doesn't take a mathematician to see that those differing numbers don't quite add up.
Yet, in his press conference to open the week following Tennessee's blowout home loss to the Indianapolis Colts - in which Ridley nabbed just one reception on seven targets - Titans HC Brian Callahan backed the faltering receiver.
"There's nobody that works harder than Calvin, there's nobody that puts forth more effort into it," Callahan said of Ridley, on the topic of his failing to produce. "What he's put into it, to have the performance he's had through three games, I'm sure it's incredibly frustrating for him, as it is for our team."
In spite of the team staking a large portion of their cap budget to Ridley's signing, Callahan seems quick to patience with a player that is supposed to be leading the charge among a varied room of pass catchers. Instead, rookie Elic Ayomanor, with ten receptions and two touchdowns on the season, has been the go-to guy for Cam Ward so far.
Perhaps it's a rookie connection? Or, maybe, the receiver room in Tennessee is set to shake out differently than everyone thought it would.
Either way, this early in the season, Callahan is holding out hope for his anticipated primary wideout to find his groove going forward. We need better from him, and he knows that too," Callahan continued. "It's just hard when a guy puts that kind of work into it, and doesn't get the performance as a result on Sundays."
As the Titans prepare for a three-game road trip with the also winless Houston Texans next on deck, things don't appear to be getting any easier for a team, and a receiver, with no ground to stand on. One can only hope that Ridley's extensive work off the field soon translates to results on it.
