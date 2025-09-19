Titans RB Emphasizes Physicality in Week 3 Matchup
It's time for the Tennessee Titans to mix up their formula, to say the least. Winless through two games thus far, the team's expectedly rejuvenated roster has done little to inspire a fanbase long overdue for a return on their good faith. Neither loss has been in particularly embarrassing, or even bad, fashion, but until a number is notched in the win column, it can be assured that the fans in the stands at Nissan Stadium will continue to grow bitter.
Naturally, a reactive sense of urgency exists within the team ahead of their follow-up home matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (2-0) this weekend. After yesterday's practice, the Titans' lead rusher and key veteran presence, Tony Pollard, put an emphasis on physicality for the team to improve going forward.
"Just trying to be physical, trying to impose our will on the defense, tire those guys out throughout the game," he said. "We just have to keep leaning on them, and just keep playing off each other."
While Tennessee's defense allowed a whopping 33 points in their loss to the Rams last week, the unit has managed at least one takeaway in both their bouts this season. Their big play capabilities have, for the most part, overshadowed the points they've allowed and have kept the Titans in the mix when the offense failed to do so.
A large part of the offense's inability to consistently score has been the result of struggles through the air. As the team's main option on the ground, Pollard had positive things to say about the running game, saying "I feel like we've done pretty good."
Although he'd qualify the compliment with another area of needed improvement, "we just have to finish better, overall, as a team, second half of games, third and fourth quarter," he clarified. "That's how we have to finish."
Similarly to their just-short performance in week 1, Tennessee actually led Los Angeles at halftime last week, 13-10, before failing to score a touchdown in the final two quarters. The Rams' revered offense simply outpaced a Titans team still finding their footing.
The Daniel Joned-led Colts represent a similar challenge in week 3; an offense that has, up to now, smothered opponents with an array of varied looks from multiple playmakers. "It's the next challenge for us," Pollard said of Indy. "We just have to go out there and do it."
A win in week 3 would go a long way in satiating an increasingly nervous crowd of supporters around the Titans franchise. After last year's 3-14 finish, any win, by any means, will do this early in the new season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!