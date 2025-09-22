Titans First Half Blunder Explained
The Tennessee Titans just suffered a big 41-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. They're now 0-3 on the season, and many fans are already calling for Brian Callahan to be fired. There have been quite a few questionable coaching decisions made through the first three games, but the one that occurred right before halftime takes the cake: or does it?
With under a minute to play in the first half, the Titans trailed the Colts by 11, but had the chance to make it a one-score game heading into halftime with a 57-yard field goal. After getting a third-down stop, the Colts took a timeout to stop the clock and preserve as much time as possible for their offense. After the break, the Titans also took a timeout, giving themselves more time to line up for the field goal.
Then disaster struck.
After two consecutive timeouts, the Titans were flagged for a delay of game, pushing their field goal attempt back from 57 yards to 62 yards. Joey Sly proceeded to have his attempt deflected, and his kick missed wide left.
From afar, it looked like coaching malpractice. There's no way that, after two timeouts, you should be flagged for a delay of game. Fans took to social media to express their displeasure with the Titans' coaches, but it turns out that it may not have been Brian Callahan's fault. After halftime, CBS Sports Sideline Reporter Amada Balionis reported that it may have actually been the referee's fault.
Each team has a designated "K-ball (balls used on field goals and kickoffs) guy" whose sole job is to stand next to the referee and make sure the proper ball gets used. According to Titans coaches, their K-ball guys was standing next to the referee, who didn't immediately take the ball, and by the time the proper ball was on the field, it was too late. The referees didn't reset the play clock, and the Titans were called for a delay of game.
We'll never know exactly how the situation transpired. Could there have been a greater effort from the K-ball guy to make sure the right ball was in the field of play? Did the referee just ignore him when he tried to give him the right ball? Unfortunately, we'll never know, but it appears it may not have been all on the Titans' coaching staff.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!