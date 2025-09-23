Titans Guard on All-Pro Trajectory
The Tennessee Titans haven't had much to hang their hat on this season. They're 0-3 with an average margin of defeat of over 14 points. Their offense has shown some flashes with Cam Ward, but it hasn't been consistent enough. The same goes for their defense, which held the Broncos to 20 points in the opener, but has given up 33 and 41 in their last two games.
However, there is one player on their team who has been playing some incredible football through the first two weeks of the season.
Peter Skoronski, the Titans' first round pick in 2023, has been one of the best offensive linemen in football over the first three weeks of the season. He's currently the best pass blocking interior offensive lineman in the league, per PFF, and it's not particularly close.
Of the 109 interior offensive linemen who have played 40 or more pass blocking snaps this year, Skornoski has the highest pass blocking grade with an 84.5. The second closest? Minnesota's Ryan Kelly with an 82.4.
Skoronski has played 129 pass blocking snaps this season and has given up just two pressures. No other guard has played more pass blocking snaps and allowed fewer pressures than Skoronski. He's currently on pace to be the best pass blocking guard in the NFL, and if he keeps it up, he could very well be named an All-Pro for the first time in his career.
Bill Callahan, father of Titans' head coach Brian Callahan, was hired in 2024 to be the Titans' offensive line coach, and he's worked wonders with Skoronski.
As a rookie in 2023, a year before Callahan took over, Skoronski allowed 32 pressures and five sacks while earning a 63.5 pass blocking grade. In 2024, his first year under Callahan, Skoronski lowered those numbers to 28 pressures and four sacks while playing 140 more snaps. This year, he's on pace to give up just 11 pressures and zero sacks.
There hasn't been much to like about the Titans this year, but Skoronski has proven to be one of the better guards in the league. He had some ups and downs in his first two seasons, but now it looks like the Titans nailed their 2023 first round pick.
