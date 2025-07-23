Titans New Star QB Already Impressing
The Tennessee Titans held their first training camp practice of 2025 on Wednesday, officially beginning their trek toward Week 1 and a hopeful push for the postseason.
The start of training camp puts a bow on an offseason that featured several new additions. Tennessee brought in the likes of Tyler Lockett and rookie Elic Ayomanor at wide receiver to complement Calvin Ridley in the passing game.
The biggest addition, though, was No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward at quarterback. The former Miami Hurricane was the consensus No. 1 quarterback in his class, and the Titans made the decision to move on from Will Levis as the starter to take Ward, and hopefully find their future franchise quarterback.
Fans have a lot of excitement when it comes to Ward, and per Jim Wyatt of Titans.com, that excitement is warranted after how Ward performed in the team's first practice.
"Quarterback Cam Ward called the first practice from the offense 'mid' in his opinion, but I thought he had a solid first day," Wyatt writes. "Ward completed his first four passes in the 7-on-7 period, and he finished 7-of-8 in 7-on-7. Ward then went 3-of-4 in the first team period before going 2-of-5 in the final team period. On the day, I had Ward at 12-of-17 on the day in the 7-on-7 and team periods combined. He completed a bullet to tight end Chig Okonkwo early, and was mostly on target. His lone incompletion in the 7-on-7 period was a ball that sailed over the arms of receiver Calvin Ridley. He missed a few throws on the day, but also didn't make a serious mistake."
While this comes with the obvious caveat that football in shorts is far different than football in pads and going full speed, it is promising to hear that Ward didn't struggle and looks the part to lead the Titans into the 2025 season.
