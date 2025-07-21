Bengals Release Former Titans QB
The Cincinnati Bengals are parting ways with a former Tennessee Titans quarterback ahead of the 2025 regular season.
The Bengals announced Sunday that they have released quarterback Logan Woodside in order to make room for the signing of former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder, who was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Woodside signed with Cincinnati last offseason before jumping back and forth between waivers and the Bengals practice squad. He was signed to the team's active roster in Dec. 2024 as a depth piece in the quarterback room alongside Joe Burrow but never appeared in a game for the Bengals.
Woodside was originally a seventh-round pick by Cincinnati in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Bengals signed him to a four-year, $2.52 million contract but he was waived prior to the start of that regular season.
However, Woodside got a second chance with the Titans, who signed him to the practice squad just two days after the Bengals waived him. He didn't appear in his first-career NFL game until the 2020 season after being waived and signed by the Titans multiple times over a two-year period.
Woodside's first appearance with Tennessee came in Week 10 of the 2020 season in a 34-17 loss at home to the Indianapolis Colts. He then completed his first-career pass — a seven-yard gain to wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine — the following week in a 30-24 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
As a Titan, Woodside played in 11 games while going 1 of 3 passing for seven yards, no touchdowns and no picks. He also played in two total games for the Falcons, one in 2022 and one in 2023.
Woodside will now look for his next opportunity, potentially with a different practice squad in order to provide depth and veteran experience to a team in need.
The Titans will begin the preseason on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
