Lions Sign Former Titans RB
The Tennessee Titans are seeing one of their former players join one of the best teams in the league going into training camp.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Detroit Lions are signing former Titans running back Jabari Small to a contract.
Small was signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent following last year's draft. He was viewed as a potential depth piece for Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, but he was cut when the roster shrunk down to its final form ahead of the regular season.
Small was on the Titans practice squad throughout the entire 2024 campaign, never being elevated to the active roster for game days.
Small signed a futures contract with the Titans in the offseason, but he was cut by Tennessee back in May shortly after the team selected Kalel Mullings in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft.
Small had gone unsigned up until now, but he joins the Lions where he will work alongside Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds and Sione Vaki among others.
The Lions are reporting to camp right away with the Hall of Fame Game coming on Thursday, July 31.
