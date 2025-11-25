Titans HC Loves Cam Ward's Progress After Seahawks Game

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is coming off of his 10th loss of the season, but there is some optimism after falling 30-24 to the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium.

Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy liked what Ward was able to do in his outing against the Seahawks.

"I love the way Cam (Ward) played today," McCoy said postgame. "You see the competitor, the ability to make plays. You guys have asked since day one about him making plays with his feet and the way he moved in the pocket at certain times during the game and just competed his tail off.

"Some of the plays he made, the wow plays, the scrambles—I'm sitting there saying one thing and next thing you know here's a big play that he makes. But it's taking that next step, and that's what he's done."

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward exits the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ward Has Best Game Yet vs. Seahawks

Ward completed 28 of 42 passes for 256 yards (nine away from his career-best), a touchdown and no interceptions for a third straight game. He also ran the ball six times for 37 yards and scored his first-ever rushing touchdown in the NFL.

Ward's performance is a sign that all of the work from the offseason is beginning to pay off.

"We've been saying it from day one, the way he competes, the way he works every day," McCoy said. "When we first came in in the off-season program, the early mornings, staying late, things like that, it's starting to pay off. We've said it all along, as a young quarterback in this league, it takes some time, and it's great to see the improvements that he's making week in and week out.

"There's the ups and downs, definitely. We're going to turn the film on tomorrow and look at some things. We'll clean it up and say, 'Hey, you've got to do these things better.' But just the command of the offense and some checks that he made during the game, I really liked the way he played today."

Ward will look to carry the momentum he is building in Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ward still has room for improvement, but a game like this should give him confidence for the final six weeks, where the No. 1 overall pick hopes to tack on another win or two to give the Titans some momentum going into the offseason.

