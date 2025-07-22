Analyst: Will Levis Hasn't Played Last Titans Game
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is out for the year as he elected to undergo surgery for his shoulder he injured in Week 4 of last season.
Levis battled through the injury over the course of the season, but it hasn't healed properly in the last few months, which is why he is being sidelined for the entire 2025 campaign.
NFL.com writer Kevin Patra questioned whether Levis would play with the Titans when he returns from injury in 2026.
"Levis boasts a massive arm and solid athleticism, but never displayed the ability to be a station-to-station passer, struggled to navigate pressure, and missed too many throws to be a consistent starter," Patra wrote.
"The 26-year-old was a boom-or-bust passer who dropped some of the biggest bombs but also made some of the worst decisions in the league last year. On multiple occasions last season, the quarterback left Callahan exasperated as he threw potential wins away with self-admitted bonehead plays."
Levis has certainly lost the starting job to Cam Ward, but there's a chance he could emerge as a backup for him next season.
The Titans may have traded Levis if he was healthy and performing well in the offseason, but now he has a chance to come back to Tennessee in 2026.
"From the moment the Titans earned the No. 1 pick, Levis' days as the starter in Tennessee were numbered," Patra wrote.
"Following the Ward selection, 2025 was destined to be a year the passer learned from the sideline. Now, he'll do that with no shot at ever seeing the field in Year 3. We'll see next offseason if he returns healthy and has learned enough in his year on the sideline to be an effective backup in Tennessee or, perhaps, elsewhere."
If anything, Levis' injury increases his chances of being with the Titans for the 2026 season. That will be the final year of his contract, so it may be in his best interest to find a place where he can contribute more, but for now, Levis should be with the Titans for the foreseeable future.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!