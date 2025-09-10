Titans QB Maintains Position in Power Rankings
In total, only 10 of the NFL's 32 starting quarterbacks held their position in The Athletic's power rankings. Jeff Howe's list saw Justin Fields jump from 29 to 25 while veteran Russell Wilson dropped from 25 to 30. In the process, Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward saw no movement.
Ward completed just 42.9% of his passes as the Denver Broncos got the best of Tennessee, 20-12. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick remains No. 26 in the power rankings. Despite only playing one NFL regular season game, he is ranked ahead of Michael Penix Jr., Daniel Jones, Russell Wilson, and Joe Flacco. Ward is also ahead of J.J. McCarthy and Spencer Rattler.
Despite having "forgettable" numbers, Howe saw enough in Week 1 to not drop Ward in the rankings. He may have only thrown for 112 yards, but his offensive line and receivers certainly didn't help his case.
The five-year college player was sacked six times, losing 50 yards in the process. Tennessee's offensive line left a lot to be desired, as did key receivers such as Calvin Ridley and Elic Ayomanor who contributed key drops.
"Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward held his own during a 20-12 loss in Denver, considering the difficulty of the road environment and the Broncos’ tenacious defensive scheme. In fact, Ward probably deserved better if his receivers had come down with some of his earlier throws," Howe wrote.
Howe continued, "No one with realistic expectations could have believed the No. 1 pick could have taken a rebuilding roster into Denver and lit up the scoreboard against one of the league’s best defensive coordinators in Vance Joseph."
Ultimately, Tennessee was one of three teams to not score a touchdown in Week 1. A few teams scored less points than them, but their two-game winning streak against the Broncos was snapped.
"Ward competed. It wasn’t great, but there was enough to like in his debut against a really tough opponent," Howe added.
Howe pointed out the key sacks Ward took after the Titans took control of a Broncos muffed punt. Four turnovers wasn't enough for the Titans offense to take advantage. Between their coaching flaws, numerous penalties, drops, and sacks allowed, there was no recipe for success.
Next week the Titans defense matches up against No. 10 Matthew Stafford. Stafford jumped one spot in the rankings after going 21-29 for 245 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans. Ward and the Titans offense has the week to prepare against the stellar Los Angeles Rams defense, one that also didn't allow a touchdown in Week 1.
