Titans QB Remains Optimistic Despite 0-3 Start
Through an overwhelming amount of controversy for any signal caller, let alone a rookie, surrounding the Tennessee Titans 0-3 start to the year, Cam Ward is working to remain composed under center. Not only that, but the first overall pick wants to keep chins up in the locker room, where he says the "vibes are high" yet still despite the team's bad beginning.
"We are in there saying some crazy stuff, being good teammates, so I mean, the only way for us right now is up," Ward continued. Even given the team's winless stretch to this point, you'd be hard pressed not to find some optimism in Ward's offensive performance.
With just one interception through three games, the rookie stands out among similar prospects in recent memory as a passer with precision beyond his professional experience. In addition, Ward has seen his completion percentage slowly climb week-by-week, and has tacked two touchdowns onto his stat-sheet during that time, too.
As frustrating as the team's inability to play four full quarters is, if your rising star wants to smile and try and keep spirits high, you let him. Perhaps the only way to go up, is to look up.
"We are 0-3, we got to get ourselves — we put ourselves in the hole, but we didn't dig it too deep," Ward acknowledged. "So, we're just trying to get up, win games, but we got a win one. Try to win one this week and try to repeat the next weeks."
After suddenly appearing on the Titans' injury report earlier this week, Ward had many fans spooked into thinking he may be dealing with some kind of underlying energy. The team's cardinal positive missing time in his first season would undoubtedly ruffle some feathers around the franchise.
Though just one day later, despite an apparent ankle/calf injury, Ward was a full participant in practice, previewing the team's matchup this weekend with the equally winless Houston Texans and, once more, working to keep spirits high.
While Tennessee is set to embark on a three-game road trip following back-to-back losses at home, Ward's unwavering positivity taken in tandem with the team's newly implemented change at play-caller exhibits a severely needed boost in energy for all involved.
Someone will come away with their first win in the Titans vs. Texans duel; if Tennessee can manage it, their season may not yet be a lost cause.
