Titans' Cam Ward Can Have Fresh Start vs. Texans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is winless through three starts, but that could change in Week 4 against the Houston Texans.
Ward has a new play caller in quarterback coach Bo Hardegree, who worked with Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke with the Miami Dolphins from 2016-18.
"I've known [Tennessee Titans quarterback coach] Bo [Hardegree] for a long time. I worked with him in Miami. He's a good coach," Burke said.
"So, I think for us it probably comes back to it, which I feel like sometimes I'm a broken record up here. It leans into like, ‘Hey, you don't know how those are going to play.’ We're expecting the plays in the offense to be the same and just when those plays are deployed and how they're called. So, for us it goes back to they can call whatever they want and we've got to be on our techniques and playing our calls. It doesn't necessarily matter what they're getting to. But, it'll just probably be a little bit more sort of real-time feel for how the game is being called, not necessarily what's being called.”
The decision to change play callers stemmed from the team's poor performance over the first three weeks of the season, but that isn't exactly a reflection on Ward himself. The No. 1 overall pick is still learning how to navigate the NFL and has gotten a little better each week.
The Texans are ready for whatever Ward has to throw at them.
“He's [Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward] a good player. He's got a lot of talent. Really good arm strength. I mean, just can make all the throws," Burke said.
"Really, he's got quick release and it's pretty live off his hand. Really good on the move, sort of whether designed [or not]. They do a lot of design move, in the pocket stuff for him and get him on the run on some boots and some keepers and things like that. He’s really accurate on the move as well, which is tough to defend sometimes. Then also just sort of broken down plays and trying to make things happen, second plays."
The looks may change with Hardegree calling plays, but the hope is that it will result in more production from a Titans team in desperate need of a win.
If the Titans can find a rhythm with Hardegree and Ward, their chances of winning will improve, and this is a good time for it to come together against a winless Texans team.
