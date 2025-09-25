Titans' Cam Ward Getting Special Attention Before Texans Matchup
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is going into his fourth career NFL game to take on the AFC South rival Houston Texans.
Now that he has some NFL game film to review, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans shared his observations from the No. 1 overall pick's early output.
“[Tennessee Titans QB] Cam [Ward], the thing that jumps out on tape when I put it on is he has a live arm. Very talented player," Ryans said.
"Athletic, moves around, can extend plays, and he can throw the ball a mile. So, we have to make sure we're plastering in coverage. You got to make sure you're covering guys twice, because his athletic ability to move around, extend plays, throwing the ball across field, making some wow factor plays. So, we go to do a great job as a rush unit of trying to keep him contained as best as we can.”
The Texans, like the Titans, are coming into Week 4 winless through three games. Therefore, the Texans will do whatever it takes to stop Ward and remain focused on the task at hand.
“Today we had a really great practice, getting started with the [Tennessee] Titans. [They are a] Really good team. Their young quarterback [Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward] has done a really nice job. We’re seeing that they've changed play callers. They're making some changes as well," Ryans said.
"But I'm excited for this next opportunity. We get another opportunity here at home. Collectively as a team, we're excited about going out and playing better. That's what we're looking forward to. That's what we're focused on. We had a really great day of practice today. Great energy, great deliberate work from our coaches, from our players. Everybody's just dialed in to what we need to do to go get a win.”
The Week 4 contest is a big matchup for both teams as they try to gain back some ground in the AFC South and try to get some momentum going into the rest of the season.
In order for the Titans to ensure they are the ones coming out on top, Ward has to have his best game yet against a Texans defense hungry to get something going in their own building.
It won't be an easy task for Ward, but this could be the chance for the Titans to finally grab a victory.
