Five Players Titans Could Sell Before Trade Deadline
Earlier this week, the Tennessee Titans made a shocking move, trading away Jarvis Brownlee Jr., a promising young player. He'd committed some costly penalties this year, and you never know what goes on behind the scenes, but it was surprising to see the Titans move off a promising, young player for such a small return.
With the Titans staring down the barrel of another losing season, this trade may be a sign of things to come. They have some talented players that other playoff teams could value, so it wouldn't be all that surprising if we see the Titans selling at the trade deadline.
The trade deadline isn't until November 4th, so the Titans likely won't actively shop their players until closer to that date, but it's never too early to speculate who could be on the trade block.
TE Chig Okonkwo
For the past three seasons, Chig Okonkwo has been the Titans' TE1. He's eclipsed the 450-yard mark in each of those seasons and has six touchdowns over that span. He's a good player, but the Titans really believe in Gunnar Helm, their fourth-round rookie, so Okonkwo could be on his way out if they get an enticing offer.
OG Kevin Zeitler
Offensive line injuries happen all the time, and by November, there will be at least one team with playoff aspirations who are in desperate need of a veteran guard. Kevin Zeitler, who is on a one-year deal, would be a very attractive replacement if someone like the Chiefs or Bills really needs to fill a gap for a playoff push.
WR Calvin Ridley
Calvin Ridley is in year two of a four-year contract with the Titans. He's coming off the heels of a 1,000-yard season, but has struggled early in the year and doesn't seem to have as much of a connection with Cam Ward as some of the other wideouts. If a playoff team needs a receiver late in the year (Chiefs, Bills and Ravens most notably), they could give the Titans a pretty good offer for Ridley. Before the season started, it may have seemed like a bad idea, but with the emergence of Elic Ayomanor, the Titans could be more willing to get rid of Ridley.
CB L'Jarius Sneed
L'Jarius Sneed is also in year two of a four-year deal with the Titans, and could be a trade candidate at the deadline. Sneed is still a very, very good player, and if a playoff team is searching for a corner at the deadline, the Titans will be one of the first teams they call. Now, trading away Brownlee makes this less likely, but they have young guys like Roger McCreary and Jalyn Armour-Davis who they really like, so it's a possibility.
LB Dre'Mont Jones
Dre'Mont Jones has been a very productive linebacker in the NFL for a while. He's had five straight seasons with 4+ sacks and 30+ pressures, but hasn't found his footing with the Titans. He signed a one-year deal with the Titans this offseason, so he could be a very enticing cheap option for a contender at the deadline if they want to add another pass rusher.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!