Cam Ward Gets Brutally Honest About Titans' Struggles

The Tennessee Titans are still struggling to pick up their second win of the season after falling 25-3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 13 matchup.

The Titans are losers of their last seven games and games like the one against the Jags make it seem like there isn't much progress being made. Titans quarterback Cam Ward feels as though the team isn't moving forward the way it needs to.

"I mean, I'm big on results. So, win or loss is the only thing I care about," Ward said postgame.

"Strides, we haven't made any strides. We've got the same outcome for the last couple of weeks. So, it's more about just winning a football game now. Don't matter how it gets done, whether one side of the ball is playing good and the other side isn't, or special teams wins the game for us, but it comes down to just winning games."

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward looks downfield during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cam Ward, Titans Lose Another Game

The Titans are getting the same results week after week, so it's naturally frustrating for the rookie quarterback. Just when the team looked like it was getting somewhere after playing the playoff-caliber Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks close, they take a step back against the Jaguars.

Ward feels as though the team is not learning from their mistakes week over week.

"The same stuff that's been happening all season, just self-inflicted wounds. Myself on the first three-and-out I need to progress, throw right over the ball. Then the second one, probably just step up and run for it. So everything is just self-inflicted. It's been like that the whole year and it was like that today," Ward said.

The Titans had 10 penalties for 86 yards and only converted on two of 12 first downs. On the team's 11 drives, five ended in a punt, three finished with a turnover on downs and two concluded with a fumble.

It's natural to feel low about the offense's performance, but the only thing the Titans can do is go back to the drawing board, attempt to correct these mistakes in practice in time for another game. The Titans only have five games left, all of which will be used to evaluate the players on the roster to see which ones are right to move forward and which ones will play elsewhere.

Perhaps a game against the three-win Cleveland Browns in Week 14 could be what the Titans need to find that second win of the season that could build some momentum going into the final stretch of the year.

