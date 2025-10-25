Titans LB Knows Team Has Nothing to Lose vs. Colts
Somehow, the 1-6 Tennessee Titans are set to face their most difficult task of the season. Heading into Indianapolis, linebacker Cedric Gray is one of many players on the team who knows they are massive underdogs.
Gray, who has 50 total tackles in the past four weeks, has been a dominant defender for this Titans team. He knows he can't do everything by himself, but Tennessee's defense would be in an entirely different place without him.
After speaking to the media, it's clear exactly where Gray's head is at. The 22-year-old has far from given up, though he knows it's important to be realistic and adjust expectations as the season progresses.
Cedric Gray Comments On Upcoming Colts Game
Tennessee, who's coming off an embarrasing loss to Ex-HC Mike Vrabel, now has to play arguably the best team in the entire league. Sitting at 6-1, the Colts, who just beat the Titans in Week 3, hold plenty of key advantages.
"Whether you're an older player or younger player, I think it's hard for anyone to be 1-6," Gray said. "I think it's important that we stick together, keep the team morale high, believe in each other and trust each other so we can get through this together."
He continued, "We gotta go out there and let it loose. What do we have to lose? We're sitting here 1-6 playing a team that's playing really good football so we don't have nothing to worry about. Just go out there, play hard, us vs. The World, see what happens."
Gray's Historic Season
While he only had 10 total tackles against the New England Patriots, Gray has been doing something special this season. He joins Azeez Al-Shaair as the only Titans defenders since 2011 with 10+ tackles in four consecutive games.
Come October 26 he'll be looking to keep the streak alive against the Colts explosive offense. In fact, through seven games, the Colts have the most efficient offense this century. It's hard to believe, but QB Daniel Jones and RB Jonathan Taylor have been a dynamic duo unlike no other.
Going back to September 21, Gray had six tackles against the Colts. It marked one of two times this season he had the same number of solo tackles as he did assisted.
That Colts game was nearly his least productive of the season, which isn't surprisng as the Titans allowed 41 points. Now, a few weeks later, he's an entirely different player than he was in Week 3.
