Titans Set to Face Century's Most Efficient Offense
After falling to 1-6, the Tennessee Titans know who awaits them. After failing to win at Nissan Stadium for the seventh straight time, the Titans are forced to go back on the road. As part of three road games in a four-game stretch, Tennessee is tasked with playing the most efficient offense of the century.
Sitting at 6-1, the Indianapolis Colts couldn't be in a more different position than the Titans. No one expected the Colts to be where they are at this point in the season, but QB Daniel Jones has balled out after finally being freed from the New York Giants.
Not only is Jones putting himself in the mix for MVP candidate, but RB Jonathan Taylor is having one of, if not his best career season. The Wisconsin graduate simply can't be stopped, and he's one of the many weapons the Titans have to defend.
Tennessee's Defense Tasked With Facing An Offense That Scores 3.46 Points Per Drive
This century, only five teams have scored an average of more than three points per drive. Somehow, the 2025 Indianapolis Colts are one of them. Keep in mind, they've only played seven games while the rest of the teams on the list did so in the span of 16 or 17 games.
For what it's worth, the Colts are still the most impressive team in the NFL this season. They're coming off a 38-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, a team many thought were legit after their red-hot 3-0 start to the season.
Now, the Colts are riding a three game winning streak. Their only loss is to the Los Angeles Rams, 27-20. Jones threw just one touchdown in that game as Taylor was held scoreless.
Can This Titans Defense Keep Up?
Looking back to Week 3, it was abundantly clear that Indianapolis was the superior team. They made light work of the Titans at Nissan Stadium, 41-20, in a game that saw Taylor be responsible for more points (21) than the entire Titans team.
Indy cruised to a 33-8 win in Week 1 and a 29-28 win in Week 2. Shockingly, the Titans were the first team to force the Colts to punt this season. Had it not been for Tennessee, their no-punt streak could have reached three full games.
It's not hard to see why the Colts are averaging over a field goal per drive. They didn't punt for their first 19 drives of the season, and Jones and Taylor combine for 21 touchdowns.
