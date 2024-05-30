Titans TE Says Team is More Relaxed
NASHVILLE — When a team changes its coaching staff, the atmosphere is bound to shift. This has been the case for the Tennessee Titans, who have experienced a noticeable change since the arrival of first-year coach Brian Callahan following the departure of former coach Mike Vrabel.
Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo has noticed a distinct change, describing the new environment as more tranquil, a stark contrast to the previous regime.
Following Wednesday's OTAs, Okonkwo spoke to reporters, highlighting a fresh sense of liberation and enthusiasm that now permeates the organization. He believes the newfound freedom is evident in his teammates' ability to express themselves more freely on the field, while the excitement is palpable in the increased energy and motivation during training sessions.
"I feel guys are just more relaxed now with our building," Okonkwo told reporters. "I feel like guys come in, and they're not as tense, not as stressed out, and it allows people to be a lot more free in the locker room. I mean, we were always free in the locker room, but there's a lot more freedom on the field. I think we're going to see a lot of that this year."
Last season, Okonkwo had 528 receiving yards on 55 catches. Under Callahan, the Titans' offense aims to be more dynamic, with second-year quarterback Will Levis leading the charge. Okonkwo believes that the relaxed energy will act as a catalyst.
"I feel like just coming in and being yourself," Okonkwo said. "Not feeling like you need to minimize yourself and what you're doing. Just coming in and fully being you."
Oknokwo appreciates the player empowerment led by Callahan's approach to coaching.
“Right now, we're" seeing a new culture, the way we do things is a lot more on us players to get going," Okonkwo said. "I feel like us having ownership of that has been a big thing to help us be more free.”
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!