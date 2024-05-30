Titans Coach Gives Thoughts On OTA Changes
The NFLPA, the official labor union of the National Football League, is crafting a proposal that could significantly change the offseason program for the Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL.
As the representative body of the players, the NFLPA plays a crucial role on behalf of the players in negotiating with the owner's on the league's policies and practices, including the offseason program.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the proposal envisions a shift from physical spring practices to virtual classroom sessions. If implemented, this plan could see players reporting to the facility in mid-June to early July, paving the way for a more gradual buildup to training camp, akin to the spring training in Major League Baseball.
The PA believes this change could potentially reduce the risk of injuries during the offseason, allow players to focus more on mental preparation, and provide a more balanced approach to the training schedule. Such a shift could bring a new dynamic and fresh approach to the offseason program, benefiting both the players and the teams.
Currently, OTA sessions occur between voluntary minicamps in late April and mandatory minicamps in June. These sessions are crucial for team bonding, player evaluation, and skill development. While most players attend, it's common for those recovering from injuries or in contract negotiations to skip. Proposed changes could alter this structure significantly, leading to a more balanced and efficient offseason program.
Titans first-year coach Brian Callahan cautiously answered with his thoughts since it was merely a proposal for now.
"I'll probably give an opinion if it's a little more imminent than it is currently," Callahan said. "Right now, if that changes next year, we can have those conversations. I know there's things about that process that make a lot of sense physiologically with how you ramp up into training camp. So, I understand where they're coming from and I get the desire to kind of push things more towards training camp and less of taking a big break in between."
The Titans' mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 4-6 at the team facility. After the minicamp, the players will have some downtime until late July, when training camp begins. However, this schedule could change for next season if the NFLPA has its way.
"I personally very much enjoy that break. I need it this year. So, thankfully it's not going away this year for me," Callahan said. "But I get it. I understand what they're looking for, and there's probably a place for that conversation. So, as it gets closer and there's more of a legitimate proposal that we get thrown out there, then we'll see where it's at."
