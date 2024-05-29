Several Key Players Miss Titans OTA Practice
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans rookie defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat's absence from Wednesday's Week 2 OTA session at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park was a notable development, with Sweat being one of the 11 players who did not participate.
Sweat's absence from last Tuesday's OTA, which was open to the media, raised questions about his health. Titans coach Brian Callahan mentioned that Sweat was one of the players rehabbing from various injuries last week, but the team's policy of not providing injury reports until the season starts leaves the nature of Sweat's status a mystery.
Before last Tuesday's training session, the team released a video showing Sweat actively participating, catching a pass in pads and a helmet. This video serves as a clear indication of his involvement in last Monday's OTA, the first OTA.
DeAndre Hopkins, Colton Dowell, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, L'Jarius Sneed, Kenneth Murray, Harold Landry, Jaelyn Duncan, Nicholas Petit-Frere, TK McLendon, and Jeffery Simmons were the other absent players.
It's important to remember that these workouts are voluntary, and sometimes, veteran players have their own way of prepping for the season. Last week, Callahan didn't seem too concerned about the rehabbing players.
"There's guy who have clean up surgeries and there's things they have done in the offseason process that they're rehabbing and returning to play," Callahan said after last week's practice. "That stuff is all normal procedure for us. The guys who have any knicks and bruises from the process of even Phase 1 or Phase 2... You're part of the rehab process as well. Those things don't get reported because, again, we don't have to, but there are plenty of guys who are in return to play protocol and guys that are on a day or two or a week of the rehab process."
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!