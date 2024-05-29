Titans QB Named NFL's Most Underrated
The Tennessee Titans have a massive question mark at quarterback in Will Levis, a second-year pro who came into the league with high expectations, but struggled a bit in his rookie year.
Given his struggles, many are concerned with how Levis will respond in Year 2, but Bleacher Report believes he could be the league's most underrated signal-caller given the team's personnel improvements on the offensive side of the ball.
"This offseason, the Titans hired an offensive-minded head coach, Brian Callahan, and arguably the league's best offensive line coach, Bill Callahan," Bleacher Report writes. "Tennessee brought in wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, as well as running back Tony Pollard. General manager Ran Carthon also provided the O-line with some upgrades by signing veteran center Lloyd Cushenberry III and drafting JC Latham with the seventh overall pick."
Levis will still face his fair share of challenges, but he has a supporting cast that could rival some of the best in the NFL. The major question that comes will be if he can adjust well into coach Callahan's new system.
In his rookie year, Levis started nine games, but completed just 58.4 percent of his passes and managed just four touchdowns in his final eight starts.
But if Levis can learn and get comfortable in Callahan's system quickly, he could prove Bleacher Report to be right. If not, it could come with major consequences as this could be his one and only shot to stick as a starting quarterback in the NFL.
