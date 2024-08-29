Titans Claim DB From AFC South Rival
The Tennessee Titans have been very busy with roster moves over the past 48 hours. Despite getting down to a 53-man roster, the Titans have continued making moves.
Today, they went out and claimed a defensive back away from one of their AFC South division rivals.
According to a report from Ben Arthur of NFL on Fox, the Titans have claimed cornerback Darrell Baker off of waivers from the Indianapolis Colts.
Baker, a 26-year-old defensive back out of Georgia Southern, played for the Colts during the 2023 season. He played in 14 games, racking up 35 tackles to go along with seven defended passes.
Prior to the 2023 season, Baker hadn't played a single NFL game. Now, he'll have a chance to work at carving out a role for himself in Tennessee.
Yesterday, the Titans made the move to trade away cornerback Elijah Molden. This move helps replace him and should give Tennessee a quality depth piece if he works out.
During his season with Indianapolis, Baker showed flashes of being a promising cornerback. He has the skills necessary to play well when called upon.
Looking at the current cornerback depth chart for Tennessee, the team is in decent shape.
L'Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, and Roger McCreary are the three biggest name on the roster at cornerback. Jarvis Brownlee Jr is also there. Now, Baker will have a chance to earn an important backup role.
Hopefully, the Titans are able to avoid injuries in the defensive backfield. They're not very deep at cornerback despite how talented their top three players are. It wouldn't be shocking to see them consider making one more move for more depth.
All of that being said, this is a quality move for the franchise. Being able to take him away from the Colts also feels good.
