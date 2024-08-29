Titans Have Surprising Option For Emergency QB
Brian Callahan and the Tennessee Titans are ready to open up their 2024 regular season on the road against the Chicago Bears. They're ready to begin proving the national media wrong for doubting them throughout the majority of the offseason.
Heading into the season, the Titans are extremely excited to see the development of quarterback Will Levis. He's officially the full-time starter and has put in a lot of hard work this offseason to improve.
A lot has changed at the team's quarterback room since last season. Ryan Tannehill is gone, as is Malik Wills, who was recently traded to the Green Bay Packers.
Now, Tennessee will have Levis as the starter with Mason Rudolph as his backup. In case of an emergency situation, the Titans will head into the season with a surprising option.
Callahan has spoken out and revealed that veteran wide receiver Tyler Boyd will be the team's emergency quarterback this season.
Hopefully, there won't be a single snap that Boyd has to take under center.
Boyd does have a history of playing some quarterback. He played some at the position during his high school career at Clairton High School.
Tennessee would much prefer to simply see Boyd playing the wide receiver position. He's expected to be a key impact player for the offense and a top-notch No. 3 target for Levis behind DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley.
During the 2023 NFL season with the Cincinnati Bengals, Boyd ended up catching 67 passes for 667 yards and two touchdwons. He's not a star, but he is one of the better offensive role players in the AFC.
All of that being said, the Titans can only hope that the emergency quarterback is never needed. Even further, they hope that Rudolph doesn't see the field either.
Levis coming in, playing well, and staying healthy would be the ideal scenario for the 2024 campaign.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!