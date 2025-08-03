Titans' Coaching Staff Receives Harsh Ranking
As a rebuilding team, the Tennessee Titans are out to prove that they belong in the NFL. That goes for not just their players, but for their coaches as well.
Brian Callahan's first season on the Titans' sideline didn't exactly go according to plan, as the Titans tied for the worst record inthe league at 3-14. That also means that offensive coordinator Nick Holz and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson haven't had much of a chance to show what they can do.
So, it's no surprise that ESPN's Ben Solak ranked the Titans' coaching staff at No. 27 in the league, but there's still optimism for the future.
"If someone stopped me on the street and said, 'What do you think of the Titans' coaching staff?' I'd easily respond 'I kinda like 'em!' I know enough of Callahan's efforts in Cincinnati with Joe Burrow to understand that the offense he ran for Will Levis last year wasn't his dream system. Rather, it was a fine attempt to build a system around a player's strengths.
"While it bore no fruit for Levis, their running game looked surprisingly cogent for Tony Pollard and that offensive line, which could become a really good group under the elder Callahan's positional coaching. Meanwhile, on defense, Dennard Wilson was drawing blood from a stone. On paper, the Titans had the sort of defensive personnel that could have fairly spelled disaster. Six different linebackers took at least 100 snaps; a rookie fifth-round pick (Jarvis Brownlee Jr.) started at cornerback and a rookie second-round pick (T'Vondre Sweat) started at tackle. But the unit held its own despite the youth and upheaval -- 12th in success rate, 21st in EPA per play."
Solak added that "as far as 27th overall coaching staffs go, this is one of my favorites," which is... something.
Again, with the state of the Titans' roster, it's going to take time to accurately asses what Callahan and co. can really do. However, whether or not they get the chance remains to be seen.