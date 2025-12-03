Titans OC Defends Cam Ward's Aggressiveness

With just one win on the season, it seemed like a no-brainer for the Tennessee Titans to go for it on 4th and 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a viral quote, interim head coach Mike McCoy said had it been 4th and 2, the team would've gone for it.

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward was visibly frustrated after McCoy's decision, but in hindsight, it's not like that decision cost them the game. Sure, it could've changed things early, but they were embarrassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, 25-3.

Now, Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz is having his QBs back. Even though Ward is a rookie, he knew Ward was right in that situation and he discussed all of the little things that make Tennessee's No. 1 overall pick so good at what he does.

Titans OC Stands Up For Cam Ward

Nick Holz said Cam Ward is right to want to be more aggressive on that 4th & 3. pic.twitter.com/7q95FnRrKM — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 2, 2025

"Every player wants to be aggressive. I think if he didn't want to be aggressive, that would be a bigger problem," Holz said in regard to Ward. "I'm happy that spirit hasn't been taken out of him."

Holz continued, "We go into every game trying to win the game. You try to make the best decisions to win the game. Obviously, that has not worked out well enough, often enough here, but that's the attitude that's going to carry him forward."

"He should come out and be frustrated, but that doesn't mean we're going to change the decision or do something different," Holz added. "Every great player in this league should want the ball in their hands, and it's our job as coaches to try to manage the game the best we can to win it."

Cam Ward's Message Is Clear

Cam Ward calmly hitting the inbreaker against an unconventional Cover 2 look pic.twitter.com/Zi3ZkUnmY6 — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) December 1, 2025

With ten more losses than wins this season, Ward truly stated the obvious when he asked what this team has to lose. With five games left on their schedule, sure, the Titans could play spoiler to a few teams, but that doesn't mean much in the long run. Ward's development, along with plenty of other players, should be the number one priority and that can't happen if the coaches don't trust them.

That's not to say that Holz doesn't trust Ward, but his comments at the end were a bit puzzling. If they don't change their style of coaching, how is this team ever going to win consistently? Changes need to be made, that's obvious and has been known forever, but until that happens, Ward will be stuck on the sideline watching his team kick field goals or punt on these fourth down situations.

