Brian Callahan Must Keep Titans Focused
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan is entering his second season with the team and he is basically starting from scratch.
The Titans finished a league-worst 3-14 last season, so the only way the team can go is up for the season.
While results are important, Callahan wants his team to focus more on the development during training camp.
"I think that's a lot of players in camp ... the daily updates and who wins and who loses, who performs well and who doesn't, gets in the way sometimes of what we're really after," Callahan said via CBS Sports contributor Brad Crawford. "We're trying to develop every day and get better. We want guys to take risks on how they play, quarterbacks in particular, make throws or try throws that maybe you're not going to do in the game. See how it feels and (determine) if you have that one in your bag or not, you know?"
"You want guys to play fast. You don't want them to fear failure and we'll coach and correct any mistakes that come up. The idea is you don't make them again and keep pushing forward."
When it comes to Ward, Callahan has his biggest task. As a quarterback specialist, the Titans are banking on Callahan being the necessary coach for Ward in his rookie season in the NFL.
Ward appears to be determined to get the Titans back on track, but there's a lot of work that has to go into Tennessee's process in order for that to happen. Ward and Callahan can't just snap their fingers and improve the team. It will take days and weeks of consistent practice and progress to get the Titans ready to go for the upcoming season.
