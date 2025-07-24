Titans Show Confidence in Brian Callahan
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan is entering his second season with the team.
If he's going to see a third year in Nashville, Callahan must be better than the 3-14 record he posted in his debut campaign with the franchise.
Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi is happy to see what he's seen from Callahan so far this offseason.
"I mean you can see it in the spring," Borgonzi said h/t A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze.
"The way Callahan interacts with the players, the way that he communicates with them, and you could see them develop over the spring. I think he's got really good control of the team. I've been impressed with that. So like I said, it's going to be an evaluation process here as we go through training camp, as we get into the season and how he develops these players and how the coaching staff does. And so far, they've done a tremendous job."
Borgonzi has only been around for a few months, but his endorsement of Callahan is a welcomed sign.
Callahan also got a stamp of approval from president of football operations Chad Brinker.
"I've seen tremendous growth in Brian. We believe in Brian, I think he's done a really good job heading into this offseason. But obviously, as we head into the season, we've got to get these players —development's a big part of our program," Brinker said h/t Freeze.
"... And I've been really impressed with Brian from the coaching development and just the whole understanding the big picture of how to run a football team."
Callahan's growth will be key for the Titans, because if he doesn't show progress, things could go down south quickly for Tennessee.
