Titans Could Have Something Big in Harold Landry
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry's 28th birthday recently served as a reminder of how quickly life changes in the National Football League.
Landry's birthday was not just a personal celebration, but an indicator of his dedication to the Titans. He spent the day participating in OTA's at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park, a clear sign of his commitment to the team.
This moment also served as a reflection on Landry's journey from a second-round pick in 2018 to being the 'old man' in the club, the longest-tenured Titan, following Derrick Henry's departure to the Baltimore Ravens. His loyalty to the Titans is a bond that resonates with the fans.
"Obviously it's a great thing when you can be with one organization for that period of time," Landry told reporters. "I am really just taking it one year at a time. I feel that is a pretty cool achievement, to be the longest tenured Titan. But I am just focused on trying to go out there and have a career year this year."
Landry recorded 10.5 sacks and 48 quarterback pressures in 2023, following an entire 2022 season on IR. In 2021, before the injury, he had 12 sacks and 49 pressures.
Titans first-year coach Brian Callahan coached against Landry when Callahan was the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator. He's glad to be working with Landry rather than against him.
"I've had to play against Harold a few times, and so I'm well aware of what he can bring to the table," Callahan told reporters. "He's a really, really good football player. I love his energy. I love the way he bounces around. I had to slow him down in our walkthrough period there for a minute. He was flying. But I just have a ton of respect for what he's done. He's incredibly smart. He really studies football, and he's got the physical tools and talent to match it."
Callahan also believes paring Landry and Arden Key could be trouble for opposing quarterbacks.
"And so, I think it's a pretty formidable pairing with Arden and Harold on the edges, and those guys have played some pretty good football for a while now," Callahan said. "So, it's good to have him back in the building and have him around some too, which has been great."
Landry was onsite for the first time this week since the minicamp workouts were mandatory. He was working out a facility in Franklin, which isn't far from the Titans practice facility. It didn't take long for him to notice a change in the energy with a new coaching staff.
"I'll just say I feel like the energy right now is at an all-time high, whether that's in meetings or on the field," Landry said. "There's a lot of excitement in the building with all the new faces. I feel like we have so much talent... This could be an awesome year."
