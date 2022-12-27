Tuesday Injury Report: Good News for the Secondary

Cornerback Kristian Fulton and safety Amani Hooker are limited participants in practice after having missed multiple games each.

NASHVILLE – Much of the talk in recent days has centered around which relatively healthy players the Tennessee Titans could – or should – rest during Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. After all, the contest has absolutely no bearing on the Titans’ playoff chances.

However, Tuesday’s injury report served notice that two players who have been missing from the secondary in recent games could be back in action.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton and safety Amani Hooker were listed as limited participants in Tuesday’s practice.

Fulton missed each of the last three games because of a groin injury and did not practice at all during that time. The 2020 second-round draft pick is tied for third on the team with five passes defensed. In just 10 games played, he has set career-highs with 43 tackles and three tackles for loss. He also has forced and recovered the first fumbles of his career.

Hooker was sidelined for the last two because of a knee injury. He was a limited participant at least one day ahead of those contests but was deemed not fit enough to play. This and other injures have limited him to eight games played, but he still has managed 41 tackles, four quarterback pressures, three passes defense, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Both have one interception.

“You’ve got to put a team together,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We have to go out there and win. So, you can only have so many guys inactive each and every week. … We’ll try to figure out what’s the most important thing, what’s best for the team and what’s best for the player.”

At the very least, there might be two more players who factor into that discussion.

The complete Titans-Cowboys injury report for Tuesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: ILB Dylan Cole (ankle), ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow), OLB Bud Dupree (pectoral), RT Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and DT Josh Thompson (concussion). Limited participation: OLB Denico Autry (biceps), LG Aaron Brewer (calf), CB Kristian Fulton (groin), RB Derrick Henry (hip) and S Amani Hooker (knee).

DALLAS

Did not practice: RB Tony Pollard (thigh) and LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck). Limited participation: S Jayron Kearse (elbow/back), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), LB Micah Parsons (hand) and DE Sam Williams (concussion). Full participation: DE Dorance Armstrong (knee), WR Noah Brown (foot) and G Zack Martin (knee).