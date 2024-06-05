Titans Have Multiple Options With New Kickoff Rules
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL are reacting to the league's new kick return rules for the upcoming season.
The rules only permit players to move once the returner touches the ball. The return team will stand on their own 30-yard line, while the kicking team will stand on the 35-yard line with five yards of space between the two teams.
Titans coach Brian Callahan sees a lot of future experimentation with the rule, especially during training camp and preseason.
"There's a lot of unknowns and I think there will be a little bit of chaos in the preseason with it just in terms of everybody trying new things," Callahan said via ESPN's Turron Davenport. "There's a lot of different lineups and personnels that you can mess around with and see what might work. Again, we won't really know until we see it live in an NFL game. There's some opportunities for some different guys to do some things in that particular phase of the special teams."
As a first-time head coach, Callahan has to adapt to a lot this season, and this is just another bullet point on the long list of adjustments he'll have to make. It appears though that he's taking a wait-and-see approach, and we won't know if that's the right move until it comes about in an NFL game.
