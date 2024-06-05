Titans UDFA Shining at Minicamp
NASHVILLE — Securing a spot on the 53-man roster of any NFL team, like the Tennessee Titans, as an undrafted free agent is a rare and remarkable feat. This accomplishment demands exceptional talent, determination, and patience from the player.
Getting the reps needed to show your value is difficult, especially at a position of depth.
Undoubtedly, the task at hand is not an easy one. However, a rookie defensive back from the Titans is courageously attempting to defy the odds during the mandatory minicamp.
Tennessee Volunteers alum cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally is not just making plays, he's making a statement during the mandatory minicamp. Jeudy-Lally had a pass breakup during Tuesday's practice on a Will Levis attempt to veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. He followed it up with another solid day of coverage during Wednesday's practice.
"He's done an outstanding job of taking advantage of his reps," Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson said. "He's competing and doing a great job. He's making plays, and he brings a great attitude."
6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back played at Tennessee for one season in 2023 with 36 tackles, four tackles for a loss, one sack, five pass deflections, and one forced fumble.
Jeudy-Lally transferred to Tennessee after playing for both BYU and Vanderbilt. He played 13 games and started 10 for BYU in 2022, recording 46 tackles, two sacks, and seven pass breakups. Before the 2022 season, he transferred from Vanderbilt to BYU. From 2019 to 2021, he played in 23 games, with 13 starts, and recorded 63 tackles, four pass deflections, and two interceptions.
